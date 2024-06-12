All Sections
German Notus Energy company to build wind farm in Odesa Oblast despite the risks

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 12 June 2024, 12:20
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Germany-based company Notus Energy is implementing a 300 MW wind farm project in Odesa Oblast, the initial phase of which will amount to 120MW.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Notus Energy's commercial director Knud Rissel

Details: "After the full-scale invasion started, we have continued to work on this project in Odesa Oblast since spring 2022, and we are actively constructing a 300 MW wind farm, with the initial phase reaching 120MW, expected to become operational soon.

We have obtained all necessary permissions, including those regarding land. Banks are backing us, although they are also taking risks by doing so. But we are all ready to work even under martial law," Rissel said during a panel discussion on energy at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC24) in Berlin.

According to Rissel, the company signed some agreements concerning this project at the URC24.

He suggested that the first phase of the wind farm project will not be launched this winter, but the company is doing everything to launch it as soon as possible. At the same time, Rissell noted that there are some problems with equipment logistics, but Notus is solving them.

"We have short-, medium- and long-term plans for working in Ukraine," the commercial director stated.

Background:

  • During the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Ukraine signed a number of important cooperation agreements with financial institutions and energy companies.
  • Among them is a memorandum on the transition to renewable energy sources with NOTUS Energy Invest Ukraine GmbH, which envisages the development of 120 MW of wind power generation.

