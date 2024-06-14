All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU to hand over third group of mine detection dogs to Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 14 June 2024, 10:51
EU to hand over third group of mine detection dogs to Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission will hand over to Kyiv a third group of 12 mine detection dogs to help clear mines on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing the European Commission Delegation to Poland; European Pravda

Details: The ceremony of handing over the dogs to the Ukrainian side will take place on 14 June in Nowy Sącz in Poland's south.

Advertisement:

This will be the third and largest group of dogs trained within the initiative by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs and the EU's External Action Service.

The dogs were trained in Belgium, Poland, Italy, Malta, Luxembourg, and Finland.

In Poland, the dogs underwent a 14-day adaptation course at the Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, during which Ukrainian dog trainers had the opportunity to get to know their new wards.

Advertisement:

The ceremony will include a presentation of the dogs' explosive detection capabilities and a symbolic handover to their new Ukrainian guardians.

In general, the European Commission will hand over 50 specially trained mine detection dogs to Ukraine.

The project's estimated budget, which will last until 2025, is €3 million.

Background: The first group of nine mine detection dogs was already handed over to Ukraine in March last year, and the second group, which consisted of nine dogs, was handed over last November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: