Denmark is first NATO country to invest in Ukrainian arms production

Economichna PravdaFriday, 14 June 2024, 19:15
Stock photo: Anastasiia Smoliyenko, Getty Images

Denmark has become the first NATO country to invest in arms production in Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov following a meeting with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen and Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren as part of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group

Details: The meeting with Troels Lund Poulsen resulted in the signing of a memorandum on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"This is a confirmation that the Ukrainian defence industry is ready to cooperate at the international level and can meet the highest standards," Rustem Umierov said.

"The importance of this document lies in the fact that the parties have agreed on the procedure under which the financing will be carried out. Therefore, this process will be faster in the future.

Moreover, this mechanism can also be implemented as part of similar agreements with our other partners," said Serhii Boiev, Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries.

At the same time, a letter of intent has been signed with Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren, which launches cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support the Ukrainian defence industrial base.

