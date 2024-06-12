All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Escalation of trade war: EU to impose 38% tariff on electric vehicles from China

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 12 June 2024, 13:52
Escalation of trade war: EU to impose 38% tariff on electric vehicles from China
Workers labor on vehicle bodies on the production line. Stock photo: Getty Images

Starting from next month, the European Union will impose additional tariffs on electric vehicles from China at a rate of 38.1%, leading to an escalation of the global trade war and increased sales costs for companies from Chinese BYD Co. to Tesla Inc.

Source: Bloomberg

The EU officially notified carmakers, including BYD Co., Geely Automotive Holdings Ltd., and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd., about tariffs that are set to be imposed around 4 July. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are increasingly pushing into Europe amid internal price wars and years of leadership in this technology.

Advertisement:

Individual tariffs on BYD vehicles will be 17.4%, Geely 20%, and SAIC 38.1%, the commission said on Wednesday. China has hinted at retaliatory action, threatening measures on agriculture, aviation, and large-engine automobiles. Beijing has already initiated investigations into some types of European alcohol, with results expected soon.

Background:

  • The European Commission plans to announce temporary tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers that could reach around 25%. Plans by Chinese carmakers to invest in Europe will not be halted by the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese-origin electric vehicles.
  • Volvo, headquartered in Sweden and majority-owned by Chinese carmaker Geely, is considering plans to relocate some car production from China to Belgium.
  • China is prepared to impose tariffs of up to 25% on imported automobiles from EU and US carmakers amidst escalating trade tensions.
  • US President Joe Biden is increasing tariff rates on imports of Chinese goods, including semiconductors, batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUChina
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
EU
European Commission proposes to prolong temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2026
EU to send 1,000 solar panels and generators to Ukraine
Ukraine has completed all steps to start EU accession talks – European Commission President
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: