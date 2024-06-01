All Sections
Russians drop bombs on Kostiantynivka: woman hospitalised in serious condition

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 1 June 2024, 14:10
Russians drop bombs on Kostiantynivka: woman hospitalised in serious condition
Russian occupation forces have attacked the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs on Saturday, 1 June, injuring a woman.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office’s spokesperson, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At 11:25 on 1 June, Russian troops attacked the town of Kostiantynivka, supposedly with two D-30 SN glide bombs.

As a result of the attack, a 48-year-old woman who was in the street was injured. She was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds in a serious condition."

Details: The spokesperson reports that private households, apartment buildings, and cars were damaged in the city.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely violations of the laws and customs of war.

Background: On 31 May, at 22:10, the Russian army attacked Myrnohrad with two D-30 SN glide bombs, hitting a residential area and injuring five people.

