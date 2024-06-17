Russians attack on 8 fronts, fighting continues on 6 of them – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians are attacking along the entire line of contact in Ukraine. A total of 123 combat clashes have taken place over the past 24 hours, with 42 clashes occurring since the beginning of Monday. Fighting is currently taking place near 12 settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 10:00 on 17 June

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched a total of two missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using three missiles, and 45 airstrikes, which included the dropping of 66 aerial bombs. They also fired over 3,500 times, 93 times from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: At the same time, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated over the past day. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the total losses of the Russians had amounted to 1,080 people, 2 tanks, 18 armoured combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, 8 operational and tactical UAVs, 24 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the day on 17 June, 42 combat clashes have already taken place. The Russians launched 27 kamikaze strikes and fired at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas more than 500 times.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk two times. Fighting continues there.

"The Russians lost 175 soldiers killed and wounded on this front yesterday; two vehicles and a unit of the aggressor's special equipment were destroyed. In addition, 33 clusters of enemy personnel and an ammunition storage point were destroyed," the General Staff noted.

On the Kupiansk front, fighting is underway near Pishchane. The situation is under control.

On the Lyman front, the Russians are actively attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Torske. A total of seven combat clashes are ongoing. The General Staff emphasised that the situation is under control of the Ukrainian defence forces.

On the Siversk front, two Russian assault operations are ongoing near Vyimka and Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes took place near Klishchiivka since the beginning of the day.

Since the beginning of 17 June, the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian defenders from their positions on the Pokrovsk front 14 times.

"One attack towards Novooleksandrivka was repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Novooleksandrivka. The enemy is most active near the latter," the General Staff said.

It was also noted that the Russians lost 321 people killed and wounded on the Pokrovsk front on 16 June. Ukrainian troops destroyed one armoured combat vehicle and damaged another and hit five clusters of Russian military personnel.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians are trying to break through the Ukrainian defences in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled four attacks. A Russian assault operation near Krasnohorivka continues.

According to updated information, Russian losses on this front over the past day amounted to 60 soldiers killed and wounded, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an electronic warfare system belonging to the Russians.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions in the areas of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

"Thanks to the flexibility of our defence system and the coherence of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions. In some places, they are conducting active operations. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy tank and took several Russian occupiers captive in Donetsk Oblast," the General Staff summed up.

