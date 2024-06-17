Half of combat clashes take place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

79 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone on 17 June, almost a half of them on the Pokrovsk front, where "the situation is tense".

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The situation along almost the entire contact line is dynamic. Russian occupiers concentrate their main efforts on the Pokrovsk front."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five combat clashes took place. The Russians do not give up their attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi, where the fighting is ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces have repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka, and two more are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, heavy fighting is ongoing. Seven combat clashes have occurred near the settlements of Torske, Terny and Makiivka. Near the latter Russian troops launched an attack with non-guided aerial missiles. Two more Russian attacks are ongoing near the settlement of Hrekivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians carried out four attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Nove. Two of them are ongoing. The Russians supported their actions with an airstrike near the Novyi district.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians keep pushing. Russian troops have tried to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokol, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka 32 times. More than half of the combat clashes on this front are still ongoing. The Russians are actively deploying aircraft, both fighter jets and assault aircraft, to support their offensive actions. As of now, six airstrikes were launched in total.

On the Kurakhove front, the number of Russian attacks has increased to nine. Six attacks have been repelled. The Russians keep pushing near the settlement of Krasnohorivka – fighting is ongoing in three locations.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Staromaiorske, Vodiane and Urozhaine four times.

