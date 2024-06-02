Situation on Pokrovsk front is tense – Ukrainian General Staff

29 combat clashes took place since the beginning of 2 June, Russian forces launched 2 missile attacks with 2 missiles and 8 airstrikes using 11 combat aircraft, and conducted 413 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, a battle has been going on in the vicinity of Starytsia since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control. Ukrainian defenders continue to take measures to strengthen the defence on the contact line.

Based on the updated data, the Russians lost 115 people on this front over the last day, 34 of whom were killed. In addition, the Defence Forces destroyed a tank, an artillery system, 2 air defence systems, 6 UAVs, 14 vehicles and 6 pieces of special equipment of the Russians. An ammunition storage point and eight personnel shelters were struck as well.

On the Lyman front, the Russian attack near Terny was unsuccessful.

On the Siversk front, five combat clashes took place near Rozdolivka and Vyimka: three attacks were repelled, and two more battles are ongoing. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Kalynivka and Klishchiivka since the beginning of the day. Two of them are over, and one is ongoing in the vicinity of Kalynivka. The Russian forces are not successful.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians are trying to advance on Novooleksandrivka and Sokil. Two attacks were repelled and three more are ongoing. The situation is tense. Defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

On the Kurakhove front, three Russians attempts to approach Kostiantynivka have failed. No positions were lost.

According to the updated information, Saturday's Russians activity resulted in significant losses, namely: more than 200 of military personnel were killed and wounded, and five tanks, five armoured personnel carriers, one UAV, a vehicle and two ammunition storage points were destroyed. Four tanks and two armoured combat vehicles were damaged.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian attempt to advance on Ukrainian positions near Staromaiorske on the Vremivka front has not been successful.

An attempt by Russian forces to advance on the Orikhove front near Mala Tokmachka was also unsuccessful.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian invaders continue to try to force units from the bridgehead near Krynky. Two attacks by Russian forces failed. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

