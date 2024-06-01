Most of today's Russian assaults occurred on Pokrovsk front – Ukrainian General Staff

A total of 73 combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place across the battlefield over the course of 1 June, most of them on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 1 June

Details: Russian occupation forces are continuing to carry out airstrikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast from Russia. As part of these attacks, Russian forces fired guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv and Velyki Prokhody from near Belgorod, Russia; they also dropped three guided bombs on Ruska Lozova, and one each on Piatykhatky and Chaikivka. They also deployed eight air-to-surface rockets to attack Veterynarne.

Four combat clashes occurred on the Kupiansk front, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling two Russian assaults; the other two are still ongoing near Druzheliubivka. Russian forces frequently deploy guided aerial bombs in this area, dropping two on Druzheliubivka and one on Raihorodka today. Russian aircraft launched air-to-surface rockets on Tabaivka (7 missiles) and Synkivka (14 missiles).

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 10 times today. Ukrainian forces repelled one of the Russian assaults, but the other nine are still ongoing. The situation is under Ukrainian forces’ control.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched several aircraft-supported assaults. Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian assaults on this front.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains difficult. A total of 23 combat engagements occurred on this front over the course of today, with aircraft-supported Russian forces continuing to make attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian assaults, and the other nine are still ongoing.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces carried out 19 assaults, with Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelling 13 of them. Another six clashes are underway near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane, where Russian aircraft are actively operating.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian assaults.

Three clashes occurred near Krynky on the Prydniprovske front, where Russian forces deployed their aircraft to attack Ukrainian positions.

