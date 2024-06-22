Criminal group that sold Ukrainian women into sexual slavery detained in Spain – video

Spanish police have arrested a criminal group involved in the selling of women for sexual exploitation. Most of the victims were Ukrainians.

Source: Europol

Details: The group consisted of a Spanish citizen and two citizens from Russia and Ukraine. Currently, 14 victims are known, according to Europol.

It is noted that the detainees found the victims via the Internet and introduced themselves as managers of employment agencies. They offered them jobs as hostesses and cleaners, as well as good salaries, paperwork and work permits.

But the suspects did not fulfil their promises. They then used the women to provide sexual services in a nightclub in Almería (a city in southern Spain – ed.) It is known that a significant number of the victims are Ukrainians, as well as citizens of Belarus. They were persecuted on ethnic grounds, Europol added.





Quote from Europol: "The victims were accommodated in three homes provided by the same individual who managed the nightclub. By isolating the victims from the rest of society, the traffickers attempted to minimise the risks of police detection or the escape of the women, allowing them to restrain, control and fully exploit the victims."

It is also known that the arrested persons illegally received huge profits from such "activities". Law enforcement officers searched and confiscated two luxury cars, cash, electronic devices, employment contracts for work in the service sector and other documents related to the club where the victims were exploited.

