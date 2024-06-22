All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on university in Ivano-Frankivsk: 14 buildings and 815 windows damaged – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 June 2024, 18:26
Russian attack on university in Ivano-Frankivsk: 14 buildings and 815 windows damaged – photo
The aftermath of the Russian strike on a university in Ivano-Frankivsk. Photo: Naftogaz

Fourteen buildings belonging to the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas were damaged in a Russian missile attack on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Naftogaz Group, a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company

Quote: "Early estimates of the damage suggest that enemy missiles damaged 14 buildings belonging to the educational institution, 815 windows, 25 entrance doors, and about 1,160 sq. m of roof."

Advertisement:

Details: Naftogaz Group said it would help repair the damaged university buildings.

Experts are currently assessing the damage caused by the Russian bombardment.

наслідки удару по університету, фото: Нафтогаз
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the university in Ivano-Frankivsk.
Photo: Naftogaz

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Initially, it was reported that Russian forces had launched a missile attack on the premises of an educational institution in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, in Ukraine’s west. Several teaching facilities were partially destroyed and others damaged.
  • Later, it became known that the educational institution damaged by the missile strike was the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ivano-Frankivskmissile strikeeducation
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Ivano-Frankivsk
Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas damaged in Russian nighttime attack – photo
Russian missile attack damages houses and kindergarten in Ivano-Frankivsk – photos
Ivano-Frankivsk was Russia's target in 18 April attack, Ukrainian Air Force reports
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: