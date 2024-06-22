Russian attack on university in Ivano-Frankivsk: 14 buildings and 815 windows damaged – photo
Saturday, 22 June 2024, 18:26
Fourteen buildings belonging to the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas were damaged in a Russian missile attack on the night of 21-22 June.
Source: Naftogaz Group, a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company
Quote: "Early estimates of the damage suggest that enemy missiles damaged 14 buildings belonging to the educational institution, 815 windows, 25 entrance doors, and about 1,160 sq. m of roof."
Advertisement:
Details: Naftogaz Group said it would help repair the damaged university buildings.
Experts are currently assessing the damage caused by the Russian bombardment.
Background:
Advertisement:
- Initially, it was reported that Russian forces had launched a missile attack on the premises of an educational institution in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, in Ukraine’s west. Several teaching facilities were partially destroyed and others damaged.
- Later, it became known that the educational institution damaged by the missile strike was the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas.
Support UP or become our patron!