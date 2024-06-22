Russian attack on university in Ivano-Frankivsk: 14 buildings and 815 windows damaged – photo

The aftermath of the Russian strike on a university in Ivano-Frankivsk. Photo: Naftogaz

Fourteen buildings belonging to the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas were damaged in a Russian missile attack on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Naftogaz Group, a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company

Quote: "Early estimates of the damage suggest that enemy missiles damaged 14 buildings belonging to the educational institution, 815 windows, 25 entrance doors, and about 1,160 sq. m of roof."

Details: Naftogaz Group said it would help repair the damaged university buildings.

Experts are currently assessing the damage caused by the Russian bombardment.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the university in Ivano-Frankivsk. Photo: Naftogaz

Background:

Initially, it was reported that Russian forces had launched a missile attack on the premises of an educational institution in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, in Ukraine’s west. Several teaching facilities were partially destroyed and others damaged.

Later, it became known that the educational institution damaged by the missile strike was the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas.

