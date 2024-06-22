Russians destroy several educational institution buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have hit educational institution premises in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Several of the institution’s buildings have been partially destroyed and others damaged.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The SES reported a 20 sq. m crater had been created and a fire had broken out, which has been extinguished. A car was also damaged.

Onyshchuk emphasised that the Russians were targeting civilian infrastructure.

Quote from Onyshchuk: "There was a hit that partially destroyed several buildings and other facilities at an educational institution.

Damage to nearby houses was also recorded. In addition, residential buildings in one of the oblast hromadas were damaged [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Fortunately, early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

