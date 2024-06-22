All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians destroy several educational institution buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photos

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 07:21
Russians destroy several educational institution buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have hit educational institution premises in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Several of the institution’s buildings have been partially destroyed and others damaged.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The SES reported a 20 sq. m crater had been created and a fire had broken out, which has been extinguished. A car was also damaged.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Onyshchuk emphasised that the Russians were targeting civilian infrastructure.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Onyshchuk: "There was a hit that partially destroyed several buildings and other facilities at an educational institution. 

Damage to nearby houses was also recorded. In addition, residential buildings in one of the oblast hromadas were damaged [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

Advertisement:

Fortunately, early reports indicate that there were no casualties." 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeIvano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
missile strike
Poland reports another "very tense night" for air defence due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
Russian missile strike damages energy equipment in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv oblasts
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Ukraine's south and west, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: