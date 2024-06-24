Ukraine's Foreign Minister stresses need to accelerate military assistance at EU Council meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has spoken at a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the invitation of EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports

Details: Kuleba reported that he stressed the need to accelerate the supply of military assistance to Ukraine, especially in the field of air defence, and to expand defence production.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We can and must defeat Russian aggression on Ukrainian soil to ensure long-term peace and stability throughout Europe," Kuleba said.

The foreign minister said he thanked the 27 EU member states for approving the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova.

Quote: "Our EU accession talks will kick off tomorrow," he added.

Advertisement:

Kuleba also stressed the importance of the EU's 14th sanctions package to further strangle Russian leader Putin's war economy and welcomed the EU's recent steps to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Background:

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said that next week the EU would allocate the first part of €2.5 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets for military support to Ukraine.

Earlier, he said that the European Union has developed a legal workaround to bypass Hungary's veto on the purchase of weapons for Ukraine using profits obtained from frozen Russian assets this year.

Support UP or become our patron!