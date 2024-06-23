All Sections
Satellite imagery confirms destruction of Shahed UAV storage site in Russia – Ukrainian Navy

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 23 June 2024, 06:02
The destroyed Shahed UAVs storage site. Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Satellite images have emerged confirming the destruction of a Shahed loitering munitions storage site and related infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that the storage site had been destroyed by the Ukrainian Navy in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Quote: "New satellite images confirm the destruction on the night of 20-21 June of sites where Russian Shahed loitering munitions were being stored and prepared for use, as well as training buildings and control and communication points for the UAVs located in Krasnodar Krai."

More details: The Ukrainian Navy noted that experienced instructors who were training personnel for Shahed launches, along with cadets being trained to strike Ukrainian territory using Iranian-made uncrewed systems, had also been killed.

Background: Ukraine's General Staff reported that on the night of 20-21 June, Ukraine's defence forces struck sites where Russian Shahed loitering munitions were being stored and prepared for use.

Subjects: Shahed dronewar
