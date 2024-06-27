All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

North Korea to send engineering troops to occupied territories of Ukraine – TV Chosun

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 27 June 2024, 05:49
North Korea to send engineering troops to occupied territories of Ukraine – TV Chosun
Vladimir Putin and  Kim Jong Un. Photo: Getty Images

North Korea will send military construction and engineering forces to participate in "reconstruction works" in occupied Donetsk Oblast as early as July 2024.

Source: South Korean TV network TV Chosun; Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: TV Chosun reported on 21 June, citing a South Korean government official, that South Korea anticipates North Korea will deploy a large-scale engineering force to occupied Donetsk Oblast as early as July 2024 to assist in rebuilding infrastructure in the occupied city of Donetsk.

Advertisement:

According to the report, the North Korean military operates 10 engineering brigades and TV Chosun estimated that deploying three or four of these brigades to occupied parts of Ukraine could earn North Korea up to US$115 million annually in unspecified foreign currency from Russia.

ISW pointed out that Russia seems to be fostering a coalition of friendly states with historically close ties to the Soviet Union, such as North Korea and Vietnam, to support the basis of an alternative world order.

While ISW has not seen any reports suggesting that North Korean military personnel intend to engage in combat operations in Ukraine, it did note that North Korean engineering support could allow Russian combat forces to focus on frontline operations and help expand military infrastructure and defensive fortifications in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the agreement between Russia and the DPRK demonstrated the growing coherence between authoritarian states and underlined the importance of democracies speaking with one voice.
  • The Biden administration said that Putin's meeting with Kim Jong Un demonstrated Moscow's desire to build a coalition with North Korea, Iran, Syria and, to some extent, China.
  • The agreement signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, 19 June obliges each side to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.
  • The Pentagon believes that the North Korean troops in Ukraine will become cannon fodder.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ISWNorth KoreaSouth Koreaoccupation
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
ISW
Ukraine lacks air defence to cover repaired power facilities
Russia may have formed new army to deploy in Ukraine – ISW
Russia places military facilities near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes – ISW
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: