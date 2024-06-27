Poland to create special units for border protection

Poland has announced the creation of special units within the Border Guard, responsible for border security.

Source: Polish news agency PAP citing Czesław Mroczek, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mroczek noted that migrants’ attempts to breach the border from Belarusian territory is currently the biggest threat for Poland.

Advertisement:

"We will create special border units for border security. We should have done this long ago," Mroczek stated.

He added that a comprehensive package of measures on this issue will be presented soon.

"We are facing a situation that threatens national security, namely illegal migration at the Belarus–Poland border. We have quickly identified vulnerabilities and will fix them soon," Mroczek said.

Advertisement:

Background: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reported that Poland has considered complete closure of the border with Belarus.

Support UP or become our patron!