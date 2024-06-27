Poland to create special units for border protection
Poland has announced the creation of special units within the Border Guard, responsible for border security.
Source: Polish news agency PAP citing Czesław Mroczek, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Mroczek noted that migrants’ attempts to breach the border from Belarusian territory is currently the biggest threat for Poland.
"We will create special border units for border security. We should have done this long ago," Mroczek stated.
He added that a comprehensive package of measures on this issue will be presented soon.
"We are facing a situation that threatens national security, namely illegal migration at the Belarus–Poland border. We have quickly identified vulnerabilities and will fix them soon," Mroczek said.
Background: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reported that Poland has considered complete closure of the border with Belarus.
