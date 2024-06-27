All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland to create special units for border protection

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 June 2024, 09:41
Poland to create special units for border protection

Poland has announced the creation of special units within the Border Guard, responsible for border security.

Source: Polish news agency PAP citing Czesław Mroczek, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mroczek noted that migrants’ attempts to breach the border from Belarusian territory is currently the biggest threat for Poland.

Advertisement:

"We will create special border units for border security. We should have done this long ago," Mroczek stated. 

He added that a comprehensive package of measures on this issue will be presented soon.

"We are facing a situation that threatens national security, namely illegal migration at the Belarus–Poland border. We have quickly identified vulnerabilities and will fix them soon," Mroczek said.

Advertisement:

Background: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reported that Poland has considered complete closure of the border with Belarus.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandborderBelarus
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Poland
Poland and Baltic states request defence line on border with Russia and Belarus
Ukrainians have registered nearly 8,000 companies and over 50,000 individual businesses in Poland since 2022
Polish President arrives in China to discuss war in Ukraine in particular
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: