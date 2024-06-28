Ukrainian and Polish foreign ministers discuss EU accession and military assistance in Warsaw

On Friday 28 June, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Warsaw and met with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, the parties welcomed the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, stressing that Poland has consistently supported Ukraine's membership in the European Union for many years.

Advertisement:

In Warsaw, I met with @SikorskiRadek. We welcomed the beginning of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations. Poland has consistently supported Ukraine's EU membership over the years. The practical start of talks is a success for Ukraine, Poland, and all of Europe.



We discussed… pic.twitter.com/sKAZNk6HVP — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) June 28, 2024

Quote: "The practical start of talks is a success for Ukraine, Poland, and all of Europe," the Ukrainian minister said.

Advertisement:

He also stated that he spoke with the Polish Foreign Minister about various ways to unblock European Peace Fund support to Ukraine with weapons, as well as "negotiations with third countries about providing Ukraine with additional air defence capabilities".

Kuleba did not specify what was at stake. However, according to media sources, the United States, Israel, and Ukraine are negotiating equipping Kyiv with up to eight Patriot air defence systems to protect against Russian assault.

"We also talked about the finalisation of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland," Kuleba concluded.

On 28 June, Polish PM Donald Tusk announced that he would soon meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.

Support UP or become our patron!