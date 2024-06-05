Russians most active in vicinity of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

The situation on the Pokrovsk front is complicated, as the Russians carried out 37 attacks over the past 24 hours. The Russian forces are most active in the vicinity of Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast), assaulting it from different directions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 4 June

Quote: "As of this moment, 99 combat clashes have taken place. The situation at the front remains tense but under control. The Defence Forces continue to strongly counter Russian invaders’ attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers’ offensive plans.

The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and equipment and air support. Despite the intense enemy attacks, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back, holding defensive lines and positions.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 4 missiles, 45 airstrikes using 52 aerial bombs, and launched 479 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the Russians fired 2,862 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians carried out four attacks with the support of their aircraft from Shebekino (Russian Federation), trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk. All their attacks were unsuccessful.

According to the available information, Russian losses on this front amounted to 96 people killed and wounded. One tank, four artillery systems, seven UAVs, nine vehicles and six pieces of special equipment were destroyed. Five vehicles and one artillery system were also damaged. A total of 14 dugouts and an ammunition storage point were destroyed.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian soldiers’ positions 14 times near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Novoiehorivka. Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks. The situation is tense. Three combat clashes are still ongoing near Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and Nevske.

The Russians lost 92 soldiers killed and wounded on this front over the past day. Two armoured combat vehicles, a car and a UAV were destroyed.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders twice in the vicinity of Zhytlivka and Kreminna.

The Russians’ attempt to approach Bilohorivka on the Siversk front was also unsuccessful.

The situation on the Kramatorsk front is somewhat tense. The previous day, the Russians attempted to attack the Ukrainian Defence Forces seven times in the vicinity of Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar. Four attacks were repelled without success, and three more clashes are ongoing. The situation is under control of the Defence Forces.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian defenders intensively on the Pokrovsk front, conducting 37 attacks there over the past day. The Russians are most active in the vicinity of Ocheretyne, from where they are trying to break into Ukrainian combat formations on various fronts. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 27 attacks, and another 10 combat clashes are ongoing. The situation is difficult. The Defence Forces are making efforts to prevent the Russians from advancing into the depths of Ukrainian territory.

A total of seven combat clashes took place on the Kurakhove front. The Russians are trying to advance in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks. Two combat clashes are still ongoing near Krasnohorivka.

On the Vremivka front, six Russian attacks took place near Kostiantynivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled all the attacks and are controlling the situation.

On the Orikhiv front, five Russian attempts to approach Ukrainian positions near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Mali Shcherbaky failed. No positions were lost.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not abandon their intentions to drive the Defence Forces from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Two of their attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back from Krynky failed.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on Russian troops, actively targeting Russian manpower and military equipment.

