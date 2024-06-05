All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians most active in vicinity of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 01:15
Russians most active in vicinity of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation on the Pokrovsk front is complicated, as the Russians carried out 37 attacks over the past 24 hours. The Russian forces are most active in the vicinity of Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast), assaulting it from different directions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 4 June

Quote: "As of this moment, 99 combat clashes have taken place. The situation at the front remains tense but under control. The Defence Forces continue to strongly counter Russian invaders’ attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers’ offensive plans.

Advertisement:

The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and equipment and air support. Despite the intense enemy attacks, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back, holding defensive lines and positions.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 4 missiles, 45 airstrikes using 52 aerial bombs, and launched 479 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the Russians fired 2,862 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians carried out four attacks with the support of their aircraft from Shebekino (Russian Federation), trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk. All their attacks were unsuccessful.

According to the available information, Russian losses on this front amounted to 96 people killed and wounded. One tank, four artillery systems, seven UAVs, nine vehicles and six pieces of special equipment were destroyed. Five vehicles and one artillery system were also damaged. A total of 14 dugouts and an ammunition storage point were destroyed.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian soldiers’ positions 14 times near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Novoiehorivka. Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks. The situation is tense. Three combat clashes are still ongoing near Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and Nevske.

The Russians lost 92 soldiers killed and wounded on this front over the past day. Two armoured combat vehicles, a car and a UAV were destroyed.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders twice in the vicinity of Zhytlivka and Kreminna.

The Russians’ attempt to approach Bilohorivka on the Siversk front was also unsuccessful.

The situation on the Kramatorsk front is somewhat tense. The previous day, the Russians attempted to attack the Ukrainian Defence Forces seven times in the vicinity of Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar. Four attacks were repelled without success, and three more clashes are ongoing. The situation is under control of the Defence Forces.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian defenders intensively on the Pokrovsk front, conducting 37 attacks there over the past day. The Russians are most active in the vicinity of Ocheretyne, from where they are trying to break into Ukrainian combat formations on various fronts. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 27 attacks, and another 10 combat clashes are ongoing. The situation is difficult. The Defence Forces are making efforts to prevent the Russians from advancing into the depths of Ukrainian territory.

A total of seven combat clashes took place on the Kurakhove front. The Russians are trying to advance in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks. Two combat clashes are still ongoing near Krasnohorivka.

On the Vremivka front, six Russian attacks took place near Kostiantynivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled all the attacks and are controlling the situation.

On the Orikhiv front, five Russian attempts to approach Ukrainian positions near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Mali Shcherbaky failed. No positions were lost.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not abandon their intentions to drive the Defence Forces from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Two of their attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back from Krynky failed.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on Russian troops, actively targeting Russian manpower and military equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
General Staff
Highest number of combat clashes occurred on Pokrovsk front within last 24 hours – General Staff
Ukrainian Armed Forces record 124 combat clashes on contact line, majority of them on Siversk front – Ukrainian General Staff
Russians intensify actions on Orikhiv front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: