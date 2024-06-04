All Sections
Highest number of combat clashes occurred on Pokrovsk front within last 24 hours – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 June 2024, 21:50
Highest number of combat clashes occurred on Pokrovsk front within last 24 hours – General Staff
Photo: web page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The number of combat clashes on the battlefield in Ukraine has increased to 80, with most of them occurring on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces are putting pressure on Ukrainian defences on the Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 20:00 on 4 June

Quote: "Kharkiv Oblast is constantly under terrorist attacks by enemy aircraft. The enemy launched two attacks with six guided aerial bombs on the city of Vovchansk, two guided aerial bombs on Bilyi Kolodiaz and one more bomb on Staryi Saltiv from Shebekino in the Russian Federation. The occupiers launched eight unguided aerial rockets on Vovchanski Khutory."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the number of combat clashes increased to 13. On the Lyman front, the Russians mounted attacks near the settlements of Nevske and Yampil.

On the Pokrovsk front, the situation is tense. 37 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The Defence Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 27 Russian assault actions. 10 combat clashes are still ongoing.

The Russians made seven attempts to attack on the Kurakhove front.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks.

On the Orikhiv front, fighting is ongoing near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

