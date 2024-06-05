All Sections
58 sanctioned persons' companies have become property of Ukraine during Russian full-scale invasion

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 10:48
Stock photo: Getty Images

During the two years of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 58 Ukrainian companies that belonged to collaborators, Russians or persons associated with them who have supported the war have become the property of Ukraine.

Source: open-data platform Opendatabot

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 50 companies belonging to sanctioned persons have become the property of Ukraine. Of these, only 13 businesses were owned by Russians. The founders of the remaining 45 companies had close ties with Russia or supported the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Inna Bohatykh, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Justice, said Ukraine's confiscation mechanism is unique. In such cases, it is important to proceed in compliance with international norms and national legal requirements so that the decision is not appealed in an international court.

In addition, proving the connections of a sanctioned person with specific assets is also difficult. After all, in such cases, they usually do everything possible to disguise the assets, and use increasingly creative methods to do so.

The Ministry of Justice has filed 48 lawsuits in total during the more than two years of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Of these, 40 have already been satisfied in favour of the state, and the decision on one case has not yet entered into legal force.

Quote: "Seven more similar cases are currently under trial. Seven more cases on the Ministry of Justice's claims are currently under consideration by the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) and the HACC Appeals Chamber. In general, we can say that 98% of the claims filed for the recovery of assets are satisfied by the court," Inna Bohatykh said.

Opendatabot reports that as of 24 February 2022 18,940 companies with owners from the Russian Federation were listed in Ukrainian registers.

Background:

  • The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine satisfied the Ministry of Justice's claim against Dmytro Tabachnyk, the Minister of Education during Yanukovych’s presidency [Yanukovych is a former pro-Russian president of Ukraine who fled the country after the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 – ed.]

