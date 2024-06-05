All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine lost 35GW of electricity generation since start of Russian full-scale invasion

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:59
Ukraine lost 35GW of electricity generation since start of Russian full-scale invasion
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has destroyed more than half of Ukraine's electricity production since the start of the full-scale invasion, with Ukraine's generation dropping from 55 to 20 GW.

Source: Financial Times.

Quote: "Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine’s domestic energy production was around 55 gigawatts of electricity, among the largest in Europe. That power generation capacity has currently dropped below 20GW, due to bombardments or to Russian occupation taking those plants offline," the report says.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Russia has already destroyed 9.2 GW of the Ukrainian generation.
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector have long-term consequences, and therefore, energy savings will be part of everyday life in the coming years.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: