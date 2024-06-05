Ukraine lost 35GW of electricity generation since start of Russian full-scale invasion

Russia has destroyed more than half of Ukraine's electricity production since the start of the full-scale invasion, with Ukraine's generation dropping from 55 to 20 GW.

Source: Financial Times.

Quote: "Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine’s domestic energy production was around 55 gigawatts of electricity, among the largest in Europe. That power generation capacity has currently dropped below 20GW, due to bombardments or to Russian occupation taking those plants offline," the report says.

Advertisement:

Background:

Russia has already destroyed 9.2 GW of the Ukrainian generation.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector have long-term consequences, and therefore, energy savings will be part of everyday life in the coming years.

Support UP or become our patron!