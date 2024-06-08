1 woman killed, 2 men injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast

A woman was killed and two men injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 8 June.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Kherson OMA

Details: According to Prokudin, the Russians targeted the village of Dudchany in Beryslav district on Saturday, claiming the life of a woman, 60.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that two local residents had been injured in the Russian attack on the village of Bilozerka. They had been outside at the time.

One injured man, 81, sustained a blast and head injuries and shrapnel wounds to his neck, shoulder blade, shoulder, thigh and shin.

The second man, 69, was diagnosed with a penetrating chest and abdominal wounds and multiple shrapnel wounds to his limbs.

