Russians strike settlement in Kherson Oblast at noon: two people suffer blast injuries – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 June 2024, 13:39
Russians strike settlement in Kherson Oblast at noon: two people suffer blast injuries – photos
Screenshot Deep State

Russian forces struck the village of Pryozerne in Kherson Oblast on 6 June at noon. Two people have been injured in the street.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Police

Details: Reportedly, a 45-year-old woman received a blast injury and an injury to her abdomen.

A 49-year-old man suffered a blast injury, shrapnel wounds of an arm and a leg.

Both were hospitalised in a moderate condition. They are receiving medical treatment.

Mrochko reported that three people had been injured by the Russians on 6 June in Kherson hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Local police also posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian strikes over the past day.

 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on 5 June. Photo: National Police of Ukraine
 
 

