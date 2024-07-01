All Sections
German foreign minister irritated by aid to Ukraine being seen as charitable gesture

Andrii Synyavskyi, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 1 July 2024, 17:12
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for the defence of the European peace order and increased support for Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At a conference on the National Security Strategy in Berlin, Baerbock spoke out against the attitude that helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression is a charitable gesture.

Quote from Baerbock: "It is irritating to see discussions in which support for Ukraine is seen as a charitable gesture rather than what it really is – an investment in our own national security, in the defence of peace and freedom."

The German foreign minister also noted that "there can be no greater national interest than this".

Quote: "We will defend our Europe – every square centimetre of our Europe – and our freedom."

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the military equipment export licences issued by the German government in the first half of 2024 – the vast majority of which were intended for Ukraine – were worth at least €7.48 billion.
  • Last year, German arms exports reached a historic high of €12.2 billion, including €4.4 billion in arms sales to Ukraine.
  • During the first three months of 2024, Germany approved €3.54 billion worth of arms exports to Ukraine.

