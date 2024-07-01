Ukraine's air defence may be strengthened in July – Zelenskyy – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, says that the month of July may strengthen Ukraine, mainly its air defence, even more.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address on 1 July

Quote: "I have held several meetings with those responsible for international affairs: the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. We have discussed our plans for July in detail. This month can make Ukraine even stronger, mainly in terms of air defence and facilitation of real security of our country. We can see clearly what we should discuss with our partners, first and foremost the US."

Details: Zelenskyy reported that he met with the delegation of the US Congress and thanked all the American friends of Ukraine.

Quote: "An abiding faith that life must win in the Russian war and defeat all of Putin’s ambitions is very important. It is absolutely possible. But it will be possible only if not just we, but also our partners remain brave.

Long-range weapons, fighter jets of satisfactory quality and in sufficient quantity for Ukraine, more air defence systems is what affects the course of this war and has to affect it in our favour only – in favour of all the nations which value life and seek global peace. And it will be achieved."

Background: Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas forecasted in February 2024 that first F-16 fighter jets will appear in the Ukrainian skies in June 2024.

Ukraine is still waiting for these fighter jets.

