Russia attacks Korabelnyi district of Kherson

The Russians launched a missile on the Korabelnyi district of the city of Kherson on 16 July, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Initial reports indicate that around 11:00, the Russian army struck the Korabelnyi district of the city of Kherson with a missile of an unidentified type.

As a result, warehouse buildings, three private houses and one multi-storey building have been damaged.

There is no information about the casualties as of now (11:55 - ed.). The information is being established".

