Russian forces shell Kherson's Dniprovskyi district for 30 minutes, damaging buildings – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 12 July 2024, 14:28
Russian forces shelled Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district for approximately 30 minutes on 12 July.

Source: Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "The Russians launched an attack on the city’s Dniprovskyi district. The attack lasted around half an hour.

Several residential and administrative buildings were damaged, a shop was destroyed, and several cars were also damaged."

Details: There were no casualties.

Subjects: Khersonattack
