Russian forces shell Kherson's Dniprovskyi district for 30 minutes, damaging buildings – video
Friday, 12 July 2024, 14:28
Russian forces shelled Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district for approximately 30 minutes on 12 July.
Source: Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Mrochko: "The Russians launched an attack on the city’s Dniprovskyi district. The attack lasted around half an hour.
Several residential and administrative buildings were damaged, a shop was destroyed, and several cars were also damaged."
Details: There were no casualties.
