Russian forces shell Kherson's Dniprovskyi district for 30 minutes, damaging buildings – video

Russian forces shelled Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district for approximately 30 minutes on 12 July.

Source: Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "The Russians launched an attack on the city’s Dniprovskyi district. The attack lasted around half an hour.

Several residential and administrative buildings were damaged, a shop was destroyed, and several cars were also damaged."

Росіяни пів години обстрілювали Дніпровський район Херсона, є руйнування.

Відео з телеграм-каналу Романа Мрочка pic.twitter.com/mMdzJ3LNUo — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 12, 2024

Details: There were no casualties.

