Russians attack Kherson with UAVs, injuring 70-year-old man

The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson from a UAV on the evening of 16 July, injuring a 70-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Local authorities report that the man was hospitalised in moderate condition. He received a blast injury and traumatic brain injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds.

The man was outside at the time of the attack.

