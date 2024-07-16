All Sections
Russians attack Kherson with UAVs, injuring 70-year-old man

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 16 July 2024, 18:52
Photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson from a UAV on the evening of 16 July, injuring a 70-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Local authorities report that the man was hospitalised in moderate condition. He received a blast injury and traumatic brain injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds.

The man was outside at the time of the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

