Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 18 July 2024, 09:03
Ukrainian esports team Navi defeats Brazilian Furia to advance to playoffs in 2024 Esports World Cup

The Ukrainian esports organisation Natus Vincere (5) (Latin for "born to win"), or NAVI for short), has defeated the Brazilian team Furia (18) in the first match of the 2024 Esports World Cup for the game Counter-Strike 2.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match was played in a best-of-3 format and ended with the Ukrainian team winning 2-0. Navi pressed their opponents on the first map Nuke (13:11) and defeated the Brazilians on Mirage (13:5).

This victory secured "born to win" a spot in the playoffs, where they will compete on 19 July.

The tournament, featuring 15 teams, is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and runs from 17 to 21 July. The prize pool is US$1 million.

Background: At the end of March, NAVI won the highly prestigious Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) tournament – PGL Major Copenhagen 2024.

Subjects: sport
