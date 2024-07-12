All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine opts out of single sculls at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 July 2024, 20:37
Ukraine opts out of single sculls at 2024 Olympics
Stock photo: Champion

Ukraine's rowing team has decided not to compete in the single sculls at the 2024 Olympic Games.

This information emerged after Ukraine's National Olympic Committee announced the composition of the Ukrainian team for the 2024 Games.

In a comment to Suspilne Sport, a sports-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, the coach of the Ukrainian national team, Mykola Chupryna, justified the decision by indicating that there has been a replacement for the quadruple sculls team. Instead of competing in the singles, Yevheniia Dovhodko will replace Nataliia Dovhodko, who has health problems, in the quad team.

Advertisement:

"The issue arises from the personalised nature of the licence we obtained in Szeged. This means that we cannot substitute anyone in the singles event. It's either Yevheniia Dovhodko competes or no one else can. Our primary focus has been on developing the quadruple sculls over the past three years, aiming for strong Olympic performance. We want it to be as solid and team-based as possible, not just the four strongest singles. And we now see that we have achieved this.

Making this decision was challenging. We were informed that a replacement was possible, and after unanimous agreement among the coaching board and athletes, we chose Yevheniia Dovhodko for the team. This way, there are fewer nerves, more results and she is more stable. We then brought this matter to the attention of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

We had similar situations two months ago and three months ago. We saw that it could be better, but we didn't do anything about it because there are sports ethics, and we didn't raise the replacement issue. But when we saw that there was a difference, the issue was resolved – we made a replacement. Nataliia Dovhodko will go as a substitute because any situation can arise, but a new unit has appeared – Yevheniia Dovhodko," Chupryna said.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine will be represented by the smallest number of athletes in its history at the 2024 Olympics.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
sport
Ukraine's 2024 Olympic delegation will be its smallest ever
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina defeats Chinese opponent in 4th round of Wimbledon – photos. video
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to wear black ribbon for Wimbledon last 16 match
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: