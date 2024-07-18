All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy warns against "peace talks" behind Ukraine's back, hinting at Orbán

Andrii SynyavskyiThursday, 18 July 2024, 14:19
Zelenskyy warns against peace talks behind Ukraine's back, hinting at Orbán
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged European nations to maintain unity in supporting Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in a speech at the European Political Community Summit in the United Kingdom, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may try to get closer to individual countries or parties in an attempt to undermine unity among European countries.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy stressed that Putin may attempt to tempt, pressure or blackmail some of the European leaders into betraying the rest.

"Everyone chooses for themselves how to act, of course, and what legacy to leave. But if someone in Europe tries to resolve issues behind others' backs or even at the expense of ... Ukraine or other countries, then why should we consider such a person? The EU and NATO can also address all their issues without this one individual," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The Ukrainian president has previously stated that he does not believe Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán can act as a mediator in a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia.
  • In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that the Hungarian prime minister does not have enough influence to conduct "negotiations to put an end to the war" in Ukraine.
  • Media reports suggest that EU states are considering various options for punishment for Hungary over its uncoordinated visit to Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: