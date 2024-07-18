Zelenskyy warns against "peace talks" behind Ukraine's back, hinting at Orbán

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged European nations to maintain unity in supporting Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in a speech at the European Political Community Summit in the United Kingdom, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may try to get closer to individual countries or parties in an attempt to undermine unity among European countries.

Zelenskyy stressed that Putin may attempt to tempt, pressure or blackmail some of the European leaders into betraying the rest.

"Everyone chooses for themselves how to act, of course, and what legacy to leave. But if someone in Europe tries to resolve issues behind others' backs or even at the expense of ... Ukraine or other countries, then why should we consider such a person? The EU and NATO can also address all their issues without this one individual," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

The Ukrainian president has previously stated that he does not believe Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán can act as a mediator in a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that the Hungarian prime minister does not have enough influence to conduct "negotiations to put an end to the war" in Ukraine.

Media reports suggest that EU states are considering various options for punishment for Hungary over its uncoordinated visit to Russia.

