Zelenskyy on Orbán: Not all leaders can negotiate peace

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 July 2024, 23:14
Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's "peace missions" once more, implying that he lacks the authority to negotiate a peace settlement.

Source: Zelensky at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Washington, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he did not know about the intentions of the Hungarian Prime Minister to go to Russia or China after his visit to Ukraine.

Quote: "The question is, where will he go tomorrow? I don't know. Perhaps he will come to Ukraine again," he joked.

"With regard to all countries, large and small, we must recognise that not all leaders can negotiate. To do this, you must have some power," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underlined that he did not think Orbán could mediate a peace settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

The European Union’s legal service determined that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his trip to Russia last week contravene EU treaties. According to media sources, European Union member states are discussing several punitive possibilities for Hungary as a result of its uncoordinated visit to Russia.

