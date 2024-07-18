France to train 2,100 Ukrainian troops in near future

France expects over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers to begin training in local training centres in September 2024.

Source: France Info radio network, citing sources in the French Ministry of Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The radio network noted that 2,100 Ukrainian soldiers, the equivalent of a French army brigade, will arrive in France at the end of September for two months of combat drills.

France Info notes that the centres in question are the same ones that annually host French soldiers before each operation abroad.

The radio network reported that France aims to train a brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces – approximately 4,500 soldiers – by December.

Background:

On 12 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had discussed the implementation of the Peace Summit decisions, as well as the preparation of the next defence package, security cooperation and military training.

On 6 June, the French President announced the transfer of several French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of additional Ukrainian military personnel as part of a new cooperation with Kyiv.

Later, Macron said preparations for training Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for Mirage 2000-5 fighters would begin on the French territory.

