Russians attack Nikopol district with drones in morning, setting house on fire and causing damage
Friday, 28 June 2024, 08:24
Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones on the morning of 28 June.
Source: Lysak on Telegram
Quote: "The Russian army struck Nikopol district again in the early hours of the morning. They hit the city of Nikopol with kamikaze drones."
Details: Lysak said one house caught fire and another one was damaged. An outbuilding was also severely affected.
He added that there were no casualties.
