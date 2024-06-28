All Sections
Russians attack Nikopol district with drones in morning, setting house on fire and causing damage

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 June 2024, 08:24
Russians attack Nikopol district with drones in morning, setting house on fire and causing damage
Damaged house. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones on the morning of 28 June. 

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army struck Nikopol district again in the early hours of the morning. They hit the city of Nikopol with kamikaze drones."

Details: Lysak said one house caught fire and another one was damaged. An outbuilding was also severely affected. 

He added that there were no casualties.

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopolwardrones
