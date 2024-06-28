Russians attack Nikopol district with drones in morning, setting house on fire and causing damage

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones on the morning of 28 June.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army struck Nikopol district again in the early hours of the morning. They hit the city of Nikopol with kamikaze drones."

Details: Lysak said one house caught fire and another one was damaged. An outbuilding was also severely affected.

He added that there were no casualties.

