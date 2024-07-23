All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Türkiye to help Ukraine recover its energy system

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 23 July 2024, 10:36
Türkiye to help Ukraine recover its energy system
Svitlana Hrynchuk at a meeting with Mustafa Levent Bilgen. Photo: website of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has announced that Turkish companies will help Ukraine recover its energy sector and increase distributed generation capacity.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: It is noted that Svitlana Hrynchuk, Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine, met with Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine, to discuss the difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system due to Russian strikes on energy facilities.

Advertisement:

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation in restoring Ukraine's energy sector, supplying the necessary equipment and attracting technical and expert support from Turkish specialists.

Quote from Hrynchuk: "An important task is to repair and restore energy facilities where possible, as well as to increase the energy independence of Ukrainians through the development of distributed generation. And we welcome the participation of Turkish companies in this important process."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba named five priority steps to urgently help Ukraine's energy system.
  • Last week, the European Union allocated a €100 million grant to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s largest power company, in particular, to repair and restore power equipment destroyed or damaged by Russian attacks.
  • In addition, Estonia decided to donate equipment from Narva power plants to Ukraine.
  • Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Gamyba transferred equipment from the Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant to Ukraine to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Türkiyeenergyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Türkiye
Erdoğan discussed restoration of grain corridor with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Navy show how the small warship Hetman Ivan Mazepa is being tested at sea – video
Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania start mine clearance operations in Black Sea
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: