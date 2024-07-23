Türkiye to help Ukraine recover its energy system

Svitlana Hrynchuk at a meeting with Mustafa Levent Bilgen. Photo: website of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has announced that Turkish companies will help Ukraine recover its energy sector and increase distributed generation capacity.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: It is noted that Svitlana Hrynchuk, Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine, met with Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine, to discuss the difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system due to Russian strikes on energy facilities.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation in restoring Ukraine's energy sector, supplying the necessary equipment and attracting technical and expert support from Turkish specialists.

Quote from Hrynchuk: "An important task is to repair and restore energy facilities where possible, as well as to increase the energy independence of Ukrainians through the development of distributed generation. And we welcome the participation of Turkish companies in this important process."

Background:

The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba named five priority steps to urgently help Ukraine's energy system.

Last week, the European Union allocated a €100 million grant to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s largest power company, in particular, to repair and restore power equipment destroyed or damaged by Russian attacks.

In addition, Estonia decided to donate equipment from Narva power plants to Ukraine.

Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Gamyba transferred equipment from the Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant to Ukraine to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

