Russians bombard city of Kharkiv

The city of Kharkiv. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

An explosion rocked the city of Kharkiv on the night of 24-25 July.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers are striking! Stay in shelters."

Advertisement:

Details: Local journalists reported that an explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city.

Background:

On Wednesday, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv several times. The last attack took place in the late afternoon. The Russians dropped an aerial bomb almost on the city centre.

Later, it became known that Russian troops had used an Iskander missile with a cluster warhead for the first time during a strike on an industrial facility in Kharkiv on the afternoon of 24 July.

Support UP or become our patron!