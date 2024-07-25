All Sections
Russians bombard city of Kharkiv

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 July 2024, 00:06
Russians bombard city of Kharkiv
The city of Kharkiv. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

An explosion rocked the city of Kharkiv on the night of 24-25 July.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster 

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers are striking! Stay in shelters."

Details: Local journalists reported that an explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city.

Background

  • On Wednesday, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv several times. The last attack took place in the late afternoon. The Russians dropped an aerial bomb almost on the city centre.
  • Later, it became known that Russian troops had used an Iskander missile with a cluster warhead for the first time during a strike on an industrial facility in Kharkiv on the afternoon of 24 July.

Subjects: Kharkivattack
