Russians bombard city of Kharkiv
Thursday, 25 July 2024, 00:06
An explosion rocked the city of Kharkiv on the night of 24-25 July.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster
Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers are striking! Stay in shelters."
Advertisement:
Details: Local journalists reported that an explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city.
Background:
- On Wednesday, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv several times. The last attack took place in the late afternoon. The Russians dropped an aerial bomb almost on the city centre.
- Later, it became known that Russian troops had used an Iskander missile with a cluster warhead for the first time during a strike on an industrial facility in Kharkiv on the afternoon of 24 July.
Support UP or become our patron!