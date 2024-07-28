All Sections
Russia launches massive attack on Kherson Oblast: 6 people injured, including 2 children

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 08:24
Russia launches massive attack on Kherson Oblast: 6 people injured, including 2 children
Kherson Oblast. Stock photo

The Russian military launched a massive attack on the suburbs of Kherson from the left (eastern) bank of the city on the morning of 28 July, injuring two children and four adults.

Source: Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Initially, three adults were reported to be hospitalised.

All the victims suffered blast injuries and concussions.

The authorities later reported that two children, aged 10 and 15, were also injured.

They were taken to hospital. The older boy is in serious condition. The girl's condition is moderate.

The Oblast Military Administration clarified that the village of Komyshany came under Russian fire. A family with two children was injured. The girl suffered an explosive injury and a contusion. The boy suffered an abdominal injury and a leg injury.

All the injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

On the same morning, a 65-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and concussion in the village of Pryozerne.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattack
Kherson Oblast
