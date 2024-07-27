2 civilians trigger explosive device in Kherson Oblast, 1 killed
Saturday, 27 July 2024, 18:42
Two men, both civilians, triggered an explosive device in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast: one of them was killed in the explosion and the other sustained injuries.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "A 57-year-old local resident sustained fatal injuries as a result of an explosive device detonating [...]
Another man, aged 53, was hospitalised with multiple injuries, including a blast injury and a brain injury.
He is currently being treated."
Background:
- A 37-year-old woman, a civilian, was killed in a Russian attack on the town of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July.
- Kherson Oblast Military Administration earlier reported that two civilians sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July; both are in critical condition.
