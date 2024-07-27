2 civilians trigger explosive device in Kherson Oblast, 1 killed

Two men, both civilians, triggered an explosive device in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast: one of them was killed in the explosion and the other sustained injuries.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "A 57-year-old local resident sustained fatal injuries as a result of an explosive device detonating [...]

Another man, aged 53, was hospitalised with multiple injuries, including a blast injury and a brain injury.

He is currently being treated."

Background:

A 37-year-old woman, a civilian, was killed in a Russian attack on the town of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration earlier reported that two civilians sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July; both are in critical condition.

