87-year-old man killed in attack on Kherson
Saturday, 27 July 2024, 21:53
An 87-year-old man lost his life as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "More sad news came from Beryslav district…
The Russian military killed a civilian in the village of Lvove. The 87-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on the spot."
Background:
- A 37-year-old woman was killed in the Russian attack on Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July.
- Two men were reported wounded, both in serious condition, in Kherson Oblast as a result of the Russian attack on Saturday.
- Two men were injured because of the explosion of an unknown device in Muzykivka, Kherson Oblast; one of them was killed, and the other was wounded.
