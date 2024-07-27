All Sections
87-year-old man killed in attack on Kherson

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 July 2024, 21:53
the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast, deepstatemap

An 87-year-old man lost his life as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "More sad news came from Beryslav district…

The Russian military killed a civilian in the village of Lvove. The 87-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on the spot."

Background: 

  • A 37-year-old woman was killed in the Russian attack on Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July.
  • Two men were reported wounded, both in serious condition, in Kherson Oblast as a result of the Russian attack on Saturday.
  • Two men were injured because of the explosion of an unknown device in Muzykivka, Kherson Oblast; one of them was killed, and the other was wounded.

