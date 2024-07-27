Russian forces kill civilian woman in Kherson Oblast
Saturday, 27 July 2024, 17:19
A 37-year-old woman, a civilian, was killed in a Russian attack on the town of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "Russia has claimed the life of another civilian in Kherson Oblast.
A resident of Antonivka was killed in enemy shelling about an hour ago. The woman, aged 37, sustained fatal injuries."
Background:
- The Kherson Oblast Military Administration earlier reported that two civilians sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July; both are in critical condition.
