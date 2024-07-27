All Sections
Russian forces kill civilian woman in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 July 2024, 17:19
Antonivka, Kherson Oblast, marked with a black tag. The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

A 37-year-old woman, a civilian, was killed in a Russian attack on the town of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Russia has claimed the life of another civilian in Kherson Oblast.

A resident of Antonivka was killed in enemy shelling about an hour ago. The woman, aged 37, sustained fatal injuries."

Background:

  • The Kherson Oblast Military Administration earlier reported that two civilians sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 27 July; both are in critical condition.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Kherson Oblast
