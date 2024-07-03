Unmanned boats attack Russia's Novorossiysk
Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 03:52
Unmanned boats attacked the Russian city of Novorossiysk at about 03:00 local time on the night of 2-3 July.
Source: Russian Telegram channels Mash, Shot and Baza
Details: Local authorities asked residents to stay away from windows and hide in a room that did not face the sea or in rooms without windows and with solid walls.
Earlier, Andrei Kravchenko, the mayor of Novorossiysk, warned the locals of the danger of an attack by unscrewed surface vessels. Streets near the embankment were blocked, and an air-raid warning was issued in the city.
Local residents reported hearing explosions.
Novorossiysk is home to a naval base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Background:
- As a result of joint activities of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian drones hit a number of Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and temporarily occupied Sevastopol on the night of 16-17 May.
