Ukraine receives US$2.2 billion from International Monetary Fund

Ukraine has received US$2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian Prime Minister

Details: Shmyhal says that this is part of the funds provided by the US$16 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Advertisement:

Quote from Shmyhal: "To receive them, Ukraine has done important work in the country and successfully passed the fourth review of the programme - for the first time in our bilateral relations with the IMF."

He also added that the amount provided would help the government finance critical budget expenditure, social benefits, and doctors’ and teachers’ salaries.

Background:

Advertisement:

This is the fifth tranche from the International Monetary Fund, bringing the total amount from the IMF since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to more than US$10 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!