France donates 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

France has sent 41 electric generators to the cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv since their power infrastructure has been severely damaged by Russian strikes.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France

Details: The French Foreign Ministry stressed that with this step, France demonstrates its support for the Ukrainian people.

Advertisement:

"We sent 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv, the power infrastructure of which has been severely damaged in Russian attacks," the ministry wrote on Twitter (X).

#Ukraine | La France soutient le peuple ukrainien.

➡Envoi de 41 générateurs électriques à Kharkiv et Tchernihiv dont les infrastructures énergétiques ont été durement endommagées par les frappes russes.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Mb3wUc6N3x — France Diplomatie🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo) July 3, 2024

Advertisement:

A significant part of Ukraine’s power infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed due to Russian attacks. This has resulted in a decrease in production capabilities and energy supply.

Following the Russian strikes on Ukrainian power infrastructure, the international partners have been actively helping Ukraine by supplying it with financial, technical and material aid for repairing damaged facilities and supplying the population with energy.

Background: Earlier, it was revealed that the EU had sent thousands of solar panels to hospitals in Ukraine.

It was also reported that the Lithuanian company Litgrid would supply Ukraine with autotransformers and other equipment valued at over €4 million.

Support UP or become our patron!