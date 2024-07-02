Ukraine receives almost 6,000 solar panels for hospitals in 5 oblasts

Ukraine has received several batches of solar panels produced by the Enel S.p.A company within the joint project of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the European Commission called Promin Nadii (Ray of Hope).

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: As many as 5,876 solar panels with a total power of about 2 MW were delivered to Ukraine. They all will be used to cover the needs of Ukrainian hospitals.

Advertisement:

The press service added that the equipment will be transferred to healthcare institutions in Zhytomyr, Volynska, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

Background:

The experts of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) conducted a power audit of 26 healthcare institutions upon the coordination of the Ministry of Energy and facilitation of the European Commission.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!