All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian authorities starve migrants and beat them to sign military contracts – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 July 2024, 03:45
Russian authorities starve migrants and beat them to sign military contracts – ISW
Migrants in Russia. Photo: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Russian authorities are illegally detaining migrants without food and water and using physical violence against them to force them to sign military contracts. 

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The Russian opposition news outlet Okno (Window) has highlighted concerns raised by lawyers and human rights activists, who report that nearly all detained migrants are being pressured into signing military contracts. Russian authorities are reportedly using threats of stripping naturalised citizens of their Russian citizenship and offering citizenship to migrants as incentives for military enlistment.

Advertisement:

Okno noted that the frequency of raids targeting migrants has escalated since the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in March 2024.

On 29 July, Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairperson of the State Duma, proposed that Duma members draft legislation mandating military service registration for new Russian citizens upon obtaining their passports. The Duma is also considering amendments to double the mandatory military service period for new citizens from one year to two and to increase the draft age, though the specific new age has not been disclosed.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 29 July: 

Advertisement:
  • The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on 29 July the provision of security assistance to Ukraine worth US$200 million from the authorisation of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package and an additional package worth US$1.5 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.
  • The Kremlin is intensifying its efforts to codify desired behavioural norms within Russia by cracking down against undesirable behaviour in the Russian information space and within migrant communities.
  • The Kremlin is likely attempting to establish prominent standards of acceptable and unacceptable behaviour among populations within Russia whose behaviour has recently threatened the Kremlin.
  • Much of the Russian information space response to the recent Tuareg insurgent ambush of a Wagner Group in northern Mali coalesced around the suggestion that the Russian MoD will seek to benefit from Wagner losses, highlighting the continued distrust between the Russian MoD and both the Wagner Group in the Sahel and pro-Wagner commentators.
  • Ukrainian drones struck Russian energy and utility infrastructure in Oryol, Voronezh, and Belgorod oblasts on the night of 28-29 July.
  • Russian forces recently made confirmed advances northeast of Kharkiv City, in Vovchansk, near Avdiivka, and southwest of Donetsk City.
  • The Russian government continues to take legislative steps to use migrants and newly naturalised citizens to fulfil Russian military personnel needs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ISWwarRussia
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
ISW
Russia uses Navy Day to try to create coalition against West – ISW
Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW
Russians push on entire front line to prevent Ukraine from seizing initiative – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: