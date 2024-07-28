Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War has suggested that there is evidence that Russia is deepening its ties with Iran and North Korea, both of which are providing Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report from 27 July

Details: The ISW said that Russia continues to deepen bilateral relations with both Iran and North Korea in exchange for lethal aid for the Russian military for further use in Ukraine.

Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency reported that Iran will launch its Hod-Hod and Kosar satellites into low Earth orbit from an unspecified Russian station in October 2024.

Bloomberg reported that North Korea’s gross domestic product grew by 3.1% in 2023 compared to 2022 after declining annually since 2019.

South Korea’s Bank of Korea estimated that North Korea’s heavy and chemical industries, including the production of iron, steel, copper, nickel, and aluminium, grew the most in 2023, by 8.1%.

South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik previously stated that Russia’s supply of food to North Korea in exchange for weapons has helped Pyongyang stabilise prices and likely stimulated domestic production in the country.

North Korea has reportedly transferred up to 4.8 million artillery shells to Russia, and Iran has supplied Russia with Shahed-136/131 drones and components.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 26 July:

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted successful drone strikes against an oil refinery and Russian military airfields in Saratov, Ryazan, and Murmansk oblasts on the night of 26–27 July.

Russia continues to deepen bilateral relations with Iran and North Korea in exchange for the provision of lethal aid to the Russian military for use in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces recently regained positions near Toretsk, and Russian forces recently advanced west and southwest of Donetsk City, and Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Vovchansk.

The Russian government continues efforts to use the "Time of Heroes" program to integrate Russian veterans into society.

