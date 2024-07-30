All Sections
Russia to continue its tactical advance in coming weeks – UK intelligence

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:54
Russia to continue its tactical advance in coming weeks – UK intelligence
Russian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK intelligence has predicted that Russia will continue its tactical advance in the coming weeks despite limited overall operational capabilities.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence review of the Russo-Ukrainian war dated 30 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In July 2024, the UK Ministry of Defence noted that Russian ground forces had continued to launch continuous attacks in the central part of Donetsk Oblast. They made steady progress to the west, taking control of several villages and approaching the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Russian ground troops also advanced north towards the village of New-York, which has been near the line of contact since 2014. 

It is likely that Russia will continue its tactical advance in the coming weeks.

However, Russia's overall operational capability remains limited due to a number of factors, including high casualty rates, limited training and a lack of officers.

Background: Earlier, UK intelligence spoke about a wave of purges in the Russian defence sector and analysed information about the cancellation of one of the most important elements of the Russian Navy's Day celebrations.

