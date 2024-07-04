Law enforcement identifies Russian colonel who ordered destruction of Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda museum

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has found out the identity of the Russian colonel who, in early May 2022, ordered a strike on the estate and museum of Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda in Kharkiv Oblast. The colonel was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia.

Source: press service of SSU on Telegram

Details: The investigation found that Ivan Panchenko, the commander of the 159th Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, gave the order to carry out an airstrike on the National Museum of Hryhorii Skovoroda.

The investigation established who gave the order to destroy the Hryhorii Skovoroda Museum. Photo: SSU

A Su-35S fighter fired a Kh-35 turbojet anti-ship missile on the memorial. The museum building was significantly damaged, and an employee was seriously injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine reports that Colonel Panchenko continues to command air strikes on Ukraine. He was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia for the violation of the laws and customs of war. Now, the SSU is working to find and punish the Russian war criminal.

Background:

At night on 7 May 2022, the National Museum of Hryhorii Skovoroda was destroyed by a direct hit by a Russian missile. Skovoroda lived and worked in this house and died there on 9 November 1794.

Then, a shell flew under the roof of the building, a fire broke out and engulfed the entire premises of the museum. The 35-year-old son of the museum director, who remained to guard the premises at night, was injured. He was pulled out of the rubble and sent to hospital.

After the missile strike, only the statue of the philosopher survived, which has become a kind of symbol of resilience.

Since the attack, no restoration work has been carried out in the dilapidated Skovoroda Museum. However, museum staff say that the building requires immediate conservation work to preserve what was left after the hit. In November 2023, the museum launched the 301 True Friends of Skovoroda fundraiser to collect money for the necessary works.

