Ukraine's Foreign Ministry clarifies key details of Kuleba's trip to Moldova

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has announced the key details of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's visit to Moldova on Friday.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As previously reported by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, a trilateral meeting at the level of the foreign ministers of the Republic of Moldova, Romania and Ukraine will be held in Chişinău on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine specified that the key topics of the talks will be strengthening cooperation in the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle, Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the EU, the development of cooperation between the three countries in the fields of energy, infrastructure and transport, in particular in the context of Ukraine's recovery, strengthening the energy system of Ukraine and the region as a whole, the development of border infrastructure and the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The ministers will pay special attention to closer cooperation between the three countries in countering disinformation, foreign information manipulation and interference, and attempts to destabilise the situation in the region.

The talks are expected to result in the signing of a joint ministerial statement and a memorandum of understanding between the three countries' foreign ministries on countering disinformation.

The talks will follow up on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania on 15 September 2022 in Odesa, which launched this trilateral format of cooperation. The second meeting in this format took place on 13 April 2023 in Bucharest.

