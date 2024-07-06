New UK prime minister assures Zelenskyy of unwavering support for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with the new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who assured the president of his unwavering support for Ukraine.
Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)
Quote: "I was pleased to speak with Keir Starmer on the day of his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his election victory and wished him success in fulfilling the British people's expectations of the new government."
Details: Zelenskyy said Starmer assured him that the support for Ukraine from the UK would remain unwavering and principled.
Quote: "We coordinated positions ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington and other international events, as well as discussed ways to strengthen our partnership, including the preparation of an unprecedented 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the UK."
Background:
- Keir Starmer officially became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Keir Starmer and the UK Labour Party on their election victory.
