New UK prime minister assures Zelenskyy of unwavering support for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 01:54
New UK prime minister assures Zelenskyy of unwavering support for Ukraine
Keir Starmer, newly appointed UK Prime Minister. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with the new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who assured the president of his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "I was pleased to speak with Keir Starmer on the day of his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his election victory and wished him success in fulfilling the British people's expectations of the new government."

Details: Zelenskyy said Starmer assured him that the support for Ukraine from the UK would remain unwavering and principled.

Quote: "We coordinated positions ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington and other international events, as well as discussed ways to strengthen our partnership, including the preparation of an unprecedented 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the UK."

Background

  • Keir Starmer officially became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Keir Starmer and the UK Labour Party on their election victory.

Subjects: ZelenskyyUK
