New UK prime minister assures Zelenskyy of unwavering support for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with the new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who assured the president of his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "I was pleased to speak with Keir Starmer on the day of his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his election victory and wished him success in fulfilling the British people's expectations of the new government."

Details: Zelenskyy said Starmer assured him that the support for Ukraine from the UK would remain unwavering and principled.

Quote: "We coordinated positions ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington and other international events, as well as discussed ways to strengthen our partnership, including the preparation of an unprecedented 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the UK."

Background:

Keir Starmer officially became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Keir Starmer and the UK Labour Party on their election victory.

